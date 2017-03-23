Alderman to review sign ordinance

The Petal Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to approve a variance for property located at 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway allowing a freestanding sign with an overall height of 25 feet.

Following several requests for sign variances along the parkway, Ward 3 Alderman Clint Moore proposed the board look into possible changes to the sign ordinance.

“Due to speed and growth out there, it would be good for business owners,” Moore said.

Mayor Hal Marx said all variances, for those who have requested them, have been granted.

“It would be easier to not always have to ask for a variance,” Marx added.

A suggestion was made to change the ordinance to allow for signs up to 35 feet, which is the size of the Wharf’s sign.

Moore suggested the board consider a corridor along the parkway that would allow for slightly larger signs. He said they would pursue industry input.

Alderman Tony Ducker said he voted against a variance for a larger sign previously for the sake of consistency and to prevent a constant request for variances. However, he said he would be in support of changing the ordinance.

In other action, the board:

 Approved the minutes for the regular meeting of March 7;

 Approved a request to continue the state of emergency that began Jan. 21;

 Approved a request to refund variance filing fee in the amount of $50 to First Baptist Church;

 Approved a request for a variance for property located at 107 Shannon Dr. allowing for construction of a garage closer than 15 feet from the property line;

 Denied a request for property located at 213 Cochran St. allowing construction of a carport one foot from the property line;

 Approved a request to accept the motorcycle lease agreement with Harley Davidson of Central Mississippi for a period of 24 months;

 Accepted the resignation of Chance Gardner in the Police Department effective March 14;

 Approved a request to pay Herring Contracting in the amount of $4,975 for replacement of eight inches of sewer line near Petal Shoe Shop;

 Approved a request to pay Herring Contracting in the amount of $550 for water leak repair near Petal Shoe Shop;

 Accepted a proposal from Hancock Pest Control for termite treatment at fire station No. 1in the amount of $950 with renewal of $150;

 Approved a request to increase IT hours with Jensen Computer Technologies at a cost of $2,450;

 Approved a request to pay an estimate in the amount of $39,020.96 to Myers Underground Utilities for Lynn Ray Road pile splicing;

 Approved a request to dispose of one metro computer in the Police Department;

 Approved a request to purchase 15 Motorola portable radios from Jackson Communication at a cost of $76,173.26;

 Accepted a lease purchase agreement with Bancorp South Equipment Finance for purchase of radios in the Fire Department;

 Accepted the financial audit of the Petal Library for fiscal year 2016;

 Accepted the privilege license report for the month of Feb.;

 Approved a request to adjust water services billed to 203 East 7 th Ave. in the amount of $110.40 due to a leak;

 Accepted the revenue and expenditures report for the month of Feb.;

 Approved a request for Lee Gilliland to attend Smoke Diver training t a cost of $468;

 Approved a request for Leonard Fuller to attend Miss. Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Biloxi at a cost of $489;

 Adopted an order transferring Justin Yawn to part time in the Police Department effective March 15.