Board approves policy changes, 2017-18 plans

The Petal School District Board of Trustees met Oct. 10 to review policy changes and updates to plans for 2017-18.

Jennifer Carr led the presentations with a brief update for the board on the Petal School District Test Security Plan for 2017-18.

Dede Smith, director of the Coleman Center for Families and Children, presented the Petal School District Professional Learning Plan, followed by Petal High School Principal Rob Knight and Petal Middle School Principal Michael Hogan with the Secondary School Improvement Plans.

The board voted unanimously to accept the changes to the Test Security Plan, Petal School District Professional Learning Plan and Secondary Improvement Plans.

The board then saw need for executive session to handle a personnel matter.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the minutes from the Sept. 12 meeting;

• Approved policy changes as presented;

• Approved the claims docket;

• Approved financial statements;

• Approved workers comp renewal for 2018;

• Approved the bank reconciliation for August 2017;

• Granted permission for public auction;

• Approved a request to advertise for bids;

• Approved the final amended budget for 2017;

• Approved the resignations of Anna Blackwell, Petal Primary School teacher assistant; Denise Simmons, Petal Primary School receptionist and attendance clerk; Tiffany Lawrence, Petal High School assistant tennis coach; Karla Chavez, nutrition assistant and Selena McCardle, bus driver;

• Approved change of status for Avelina White, whose hours were increased from six to six and a half, and Jennifer Cage, who will change from part time teacher assistant to full time teacher assistant;

• Approved the following recommendations: Nancy Edwards, bus driver for field trips; Tommy Edwards, bus driver for field trips; Jared Lee, Petal High School assistant boys’ soccer coach; Jill Wedgeworth, Petal High School assistant fast pitch softball coach; Kelli Galloway, Shelby Passman and Brenda Tyler as nutrition assistants;

• Approved teacher of the year supplement as presented by Mississippi Department of Education;

• Approved substitute recommendations for 2017-18;

• Approved out of district student enrollment for a student from Richton School District for a student whose parent or guardian is employed with Petal School District and all transportation and expenses are to be paid by the parent or guardian;

• Approved out of district student transfer of one student to Forrest County Agricultural High School;

• Approved the following 16th section leases: Farris Shows, residential, 25 years, .6 acres in the amount of $350 annually; and Steven Allen Jones and Armie Lena Jones, residential, 25 years, 5 acres in the amount of $1,275 annually;

• Approved out of state student travel for Petal High School robotics team to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for competition March 21-25, 2018;

• Approved the following donations: office chairs, computer screens, CPUs and a TV stand from Social Security Administration to Petal High School; and $17,658 for junior varsity and varsity soccer teams’ winter gear and new goals from Petal High School Boosters to Petal High School junior varsity and varsity soccer teams.

• Approved fiscal year 2018 IDEA grant application corrections.