Carterville Baptist hosting women's event this week

A local church is set to host an inspiring religious conference for women all across the Pine Belt region. Carterville Baptist Church in Petal will host the upcoming Fresh Grounded Faith women’s event Jan. 26-27.

The conference will feature Fresh Grounded Faith founder and speaker Jennifer Rothschild, who became blind when she was only 15 years old. Rothschild recently appeared as a guest on The Today Show, and has made additional appearances on Dr. Phil, Good Morning America and an annual Billy Graham Television Special.

Additionally, the event will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Laura Story and worship leader Michael O’Brien.

“We want to meet women where they are,” Rothschild said. “We’re just real women wanting a refreshing experience that’s packed with relevant truth for everyday living.”

Rothschild explained that teams of volunteers from all over the region have been working diligently for the past few months in preparation for the event. She believes the conference will be a great way to bring together women from different churches and backgrounds.

“The process of putting on a Fresh Grounded Faith event breaks down traditional denominational barriers and brings women together,” she said. “There are nearly 100 volunteers from these different churches working together.”

Rothschild said that it is the overall nature of these volunteers that will really help create a positive and inspiring atmosphere this year.

“It’s the women who will pour you a cup of coffee, greet you with a smile and point you to the restrooms who will set the tone for this event,” she said. “It’s all about creating an atmosphere where every woman feels welcome.”

Naturally, the Fresh Grounded Faith’s motto is “One Event. Many Churches. For Every Woman.”

Local conference coordinator and Carterville Baptist Church member Tammy Rainey said she is excited for the opportunity to host the event, noting that she has high expectations for it.

“We expect this powerful weekend to impact women of all ages and backgrounds for years to come,” Rainey said. “We want women to encounter the presence of God and leave refreshed and renewed.”

“It’s going to be a fun weekend,” she added. “We can hardly wait!”

To purchase tickets, contact Carterville Baptist Church (601-584-9457) or Fresh Grounded Faith (800-859-7992), or www.Fresh-

GroundedFaith.com