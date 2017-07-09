CFC to offer additional Play Shop session each week

The Coleman Center for Families and Children hosts Play Shops each Tuesday during the school year for children from birth to preschool.

Last week’s Play Shop drew a crowd of 76 adults and children. Because of the large number of participants, the center began offering two Play Shop sessions to accommodate everyone.

From this week forward, the center will offer sessions at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Each session will last one hour.

Staff at the Coleman Center ask that parents choose a time that works best for them and their children.

Those who plan to attend the 9 a.m. Play Shop are encouraged to visit Pete’s Place afterwards.

Those who attend the 10:15 a.m. Play Shop may stop by Pete’s Place before Play Shop if they would like.

The additional session was added so that families and children may still enjoy Play Shop without overcrowding, which will allow for more learning and play opportunities for the children.

Parents and guardians may also bring children to the Center for Families and Children to play in Pete’s Place anytime during the center’s regular hours.

Next week’s Play Shop will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with the first session beginning at 9 a.m.