City to repair Civic Center flood damage

Following an incident at the Petal Civic Center on Tuesday, a few ceiling tiles and baseboards will need to be replaced due to water damage.

“It appears that the heater in the Magnolia Room malfunctioned, causing the temperatures to go below freezing in that part of the building,” Mayor Hal Marx said.

According to Marx, around two inches of water collected in the building.

“Two sprinkler heads in the Magnolia Room and one in the kitchen area went off once the water in the pipes thawed,” he said. “There was about two or three inches of water on the floor throughout the building, all the way to the library.”

“Serve Pro has removed the water and is drying out the building,” Marx added.

“We don't have an estimate on the cost of repairs, yet, but it appears that only some baseboards and a few ceiling tiles will need to be replaced.”

“Luckily we don’t have anything scheduled for a few days at the Civic Center,” he said.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a request to adopt a proclamation declaring January Human Trafficking Awareness Month;

• Approved request to accept the resignation of Josh Crawford in the police department effective Jan. 4;

• Approved a request to adjust water services billed to 206 Walnut Dr. in the amount of $1,195 due to a leak;

• Approved purchase of tickets for the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet;

• Approved the docket of claims for December 2017;

• Approved a request for Phillip Humphrey to be a first class patrol officer effective Jan. 2.