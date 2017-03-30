Daniels up for Teacher of the Year

A Petal School District teacher has not only taken home the honor of Teacher of the Year within Petal schools, but has also been selected as a finalist for the 2017 Mississippi Teacher of the Year distinction.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Teacher Center announced that Luke Daniels, a sixth-grade math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary School, joins three other teachers from across the state as a finalist for the award.

According to MDE, the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year will also receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recipients of the 2017 Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year awards will be announced April 7 at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Daniels was nominated by his peers for Teacher of the Year within the school district.

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to work in the Petal School District,” Daniels said after being named the 2017 PUES recipient. “My wife and I chose to work here to be part of its culture of excellence, and we have even more of a vested interest in its success now that we have a child of our own.”

The Clinton native has worked in the district for four years. Daniels has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Accounting Emphasis and a Master of Education from Mississippi College.

For Daniels, the best thing about teaching is when he gets to see the success of his former students.

“Teachers strive to equip students with the skills, knowledge and mindsets to achieve their goals in life, but the fruits of their work are often not seen in full for several years,” Daniels said. “The best thing about being a teacher is running into former students, seeing that they’re succeeding in what they’ve chosen to do in life and knowing that you played a part in helping make that possible.”

“All the same, it has served to remind me that what I do matters and that my efforts have not gone unnoticed,” Daniels said. “Teaching is a difficult, relatively low-paying and sometimes thankless job, and this has relit a fire in me to keep pushing for every kid.”

Daniels came to the Petal School District when he and his wife, Kathryn, who is a history teacher at Petal High School, moved to Petal four years ago to be near her family.

“As a 2007 PHS graduate, she understood the Petal School District’s aim toward excellence, and we wanted to be part of furthering that culture,” he said.

However, Daniels did not originally plan to become a teacher. Then, at the end of his senior year, he said he began to feel the pull toward the classroom.

