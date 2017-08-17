District to host Excel by 5, law enforcement appreciation festivities

The first football game of the season for Petal High School will be at home on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Panthers will host Hattiesburg High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Petal Excel By 5 will be the game sponsor for the first game of the season, which will include many special activities planned for the game.

The game will also be the district’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation game.

Law enforcement who plan to intend the game should do so in uniform. All officers should report to the south end zone Touchdown Club gate by 6:40 p.m. to line up.

Officers are asked to come in uniform so that there is no confusion entering the game or the field.

There will also be a designated area for officers to park at the game.

All law enforcement officers are invited to join the law enforcement tailgate tent located at the front of the field house in the tailgating area to eat and fellowship before the game.

Tailgating will begin around 5:30 p.m.

The theme for the night will be blue and black.

Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy hopes to see the entire community out to support the local football teams and law enforcement officers.

For more information contact the Petal School District Police Department at 601-544-7342 or email Gavin Guy at gavin.guy@petalschools.com.