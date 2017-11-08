District recognizes "Top Panthers" at board meeting

The first meeting of the Petal School District Board of Trustees of the 2017-18 school year began with what the board looks forward to the most: recognition of success and awards for faculty, staff and students.

Top Panther Awards were given to three people in the school district.

Hunter Gammill, a student at Petal High School, was recognized for his work on his Eagle Scout project, which was building flower beds for a special education class in the district.

“I am proud of you and all the work you have done,” said PHS Principal Rob Knight.

“We talk about being good in the classroom, but this is the other component – being good outside of the classroom and community service,” said Superintendent Matt Dillon.

The board also recognized Danny Dillistone, Petal Schools’ Child Nutrition Administrator and President of the Mississippi School Nutrition Association. He was awarded the President’s Award of Achievement from the School Nutrition Association.

Dillon said Dillistone was deserving of the award because he is a “go-getter” and “great representation of our district.”

The third Top Panther Award went to Bill Jones, the board attorney, for being named “Best Attorney” in the 2017 Best of the Pine Belt Awards.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the minutes from the July 20 meeting;

• Approved of the school district instructional management plan;

• Approved financial statements and bank reconciliation for June 30;

• Approved the single source purchase of Scholastic News and Scholastic Magazines from Scholastic Inc., at the cost of $5,145.20 for Petal Middle School;

• Approved of the transfer of asset of a screen printer that is no longer used to Gulfport High School;

• Approved the ad valorem tax calculation and resolution;

• Approved the resignations of Sheila Garvin, Jacinta Watts, Anna Powell, Ashley Guy and Patri Humphrey;

• Approved change of status for Rachel Glenn, Stacey Tapper, Vivian Holifield, Trudy McDaniel and Deven Prine;

• Approved recommendations of Jennifer Cage, Contrina Gillum, Jillian Hallstrom, Trudie Lee, Rachel Herrin, Martha Abadie, Kelsey Courtney, Morgan Skinner and Emily Stearman;

• Approved substitute teachers and substitute child nutrition workers for 2017-18;

• Approved out of district student enrollment and out of district transfers;

• Approved donation of two bistro tables with six stools from Petal Upper Elementary PTO to Petal Upper Elementary;

• Approved special services contracts between Canopy Services and Petal School District for the 2017-18 school year;

• Approved extra work contracts;

• Approved out of state student travel for cross country to go to Mobile, Alabama, for competition on Sept. 2.