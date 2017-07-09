FBC Petal to offer second free dental clinic

The congregation of Petal First Baptist Church will uninsured adults in the Pine Belt by offering their second free dental clinic.

With the help of the North American Mission Board and several volunteers, Petal First Baptist will offer fillings and extractions, among other services, to the Petal area from a mobile dental clinic, which will be set up in the church’s parking lot.

“The North American Mission Board is our national mission arm for Southern Baptist churches,” Pastor Brad Eubank has said. “They bring the truck here, we pay to get the truck and back home, we staff it and that’s really our only cost. It’s a very cost-effective way to reach into our community and let people know that we really care.”

The rolling dental clinic is fully equipped with materials and two examination chairs.

After the first dental clinic, Eubank said the need for services like the mobile dental clinic is important.

“We are discovering that a huge unmet need in the state of Mississippi is dental services,” he said. “Without our four dentists who have donated their time, we couldn’t have pulled it off at all. I can get the truck here, but I can’t pull any teeth. Those folks are a huge help to us. We’ll see about 50 patients during the time that the truck is here.”

Volunteers are needed to ensure that the second mobile clinic is fully staffed. T

hey still need volunteers to staff the waiting area, check-in table, escort patients to and from the dental truck, take vital signs and check out table

Clinic times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 through 27 with a break for lunch each day, and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following volunteers are also still needed: a dentist for Oct. 24; two dentists for Oct. 25; one dentist for Oct. 26 for the morning and two for the afternoon; and one dentist for Saturday, Oct. 28.

Volunteers may help out as long as available.

Dental assistants could be utilized anytime Tuesday through Saturday except Friday.

Please call the church office at 601-545-3198 or Melanie Blanton at 601-270-2897 to volunteer.