Feeling the love

Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen will make its third stop in Petal on Friday, March 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Petal Senior and Veterans Center.

The 18-wheeler is a pizza kitchen on wheels that travels across the continental U.S. and Canada providing pizza for the hungry, homeless and survivors of disasters. The Love Kitchen will provide free slices of pizza and drinks for Petal residents and those in the surrounding area.

This is the third year they will make a stop in Petal.

“We are very fortunate they are teaming up with us again,” director of the Petal Children’s Task Force Demaris Lee has said. “We’re fortunate to be chosen.”

All the ingredients for the pizzas will be provided by Little Caesar’s of Petal.

The program was established by Little Caesars in 1985. Love Kitchen has served those who were affected by the tornadoes in Oklahoma, hurricanes on the East Coast and on the Gulf Coast, the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, and the 1995 bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

More than three million people in 48 states and four Canadian provinces have been served by Love Kitchen.

The Petal Children’s Task Force is also working to meet the needs of those in the community by providing food boxes.

The task force supplies families with food boxes depending on what food items are available at the time. Usually the food boxes come with an assortment of items including dry beans, rice and eggs. These boxes are comprised of items necessary to prepare easy meals.

Their greatest need is typically canned vegetables or the ingredients to make peanut butter sandwiches. However, expired items or cans with rust on them cannot be used.

With summer quickly approaching, the task force gives out a lot of items to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. These are items that children could fix easily without have to cook or use the stove.

“During the summer we try to focus on food children can eat when they’re at home,” Lee has said. “Not everyone is able to get up and go to the school over the summer for their feeding program.”

Lee said there is also a need for food items that they can provide to the homeless. She said there are a few people who benefit from the Petal Children’s Task Force food pantry, however they are unable to cook and they need prepared foods such as Vienna sausages, potted meat and crackers. “We usually like to keep those items for homeless since they do not have a way to cook food,” Lee said.

The Petal Primary School helps keep them stocked up on cereal. However, they can always use more.

Food boxes are given out to individuals once every 30 days, but they are able to come by and pick up a few extra items as needed, such as bread and eggs. Around 15 food boxes are given out each day.

As the emergency food bank for the people of Petal, they are able to provide food assistance to residents whether or not their children attend school in the Petal School District.

They work with local churches, social services, law enforcement, judicial services, Petal schools and civic clubs so that they can provide assistance where needed. Much of what the task force is able to give comes from donations.

Other items they are in need of include macaroni and cheese, soup and canned meats.

The task force also helps provide glasses for students in need and helps pay utility bills, especially in the summer months as bills rise due to the heat. They pay the last $50 of a utility bill once every six months.

“We’re just here to help people get on their feet, and stay on their feet,” Lee said.

To help the Petal Children’s Task Force call 601-255-5578 or visit them at 314 South George Street in Petal.