First-year teacher looks to grow

A new teacher with Petal School District, Kaylynn Stockstill, looks forward to growth in her first year of teaching. Stockstill will teach sixth-grade mathematics at Petal Upper Elementary School.

“This year, I'm looking forward to growing as a person, educator and coworker,” she said.

“Last August, I was placed at Petal Upper Elementary to complete my clinical experience, and I was fortunate enough to be able to return to complete my student teaching experience,” she said.

Just walking through the doors for the first time, Stockstill knew she found her place.

“The moment I walked in the doors of PUES, I knew this school and district was something special,” she said. “My opinion was valued, and I was constantly encouraged. The students were and are the top priority.”

After graduation, the Picayune native considered her options.

“As I began seeking a place of employment, I knew that ultimately my heart was in Petal, but my home was in Picayune,” she said. “I realized that I loved this district and town so much because it was my home away from.”

Stockstill said the relationship between the district and the community was apparent to her from the beginning.

“My first impression of the school district is that it is important to everyone – the community, churches, the businesses, the family. Everyone is so willing to help. The students are the main focus, and I absolutely love it.”

“While this is so cliché, I chose to be a teacher because I genuinely love helping children,” Stockstill said. “I want to make an impact on my students as many of my teachers did for me. Teaching is honestly not a job. I know for certain that this is the plan God intended for me to carry out.”