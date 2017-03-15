It’s that time again. Staff at the Petal School District is seeking nominations for the Petal School District Hall of Fame. From those nominations, the person(s) selected will be recognized alongside 28 other outstanding graduates from the district.

The PSD Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor graduates for their academic and professional achievement. According to a release from the school district, those selected will serve as role models for Petal School District students by exhibiting the attitudes, knowledge and life-long learning skills essential to thrive as responsible citizens in an ever-changing global society.

To be considered, each individual nominated must meet the following criteria:

• Be a Petal High School graduate;

• Have attended school in the Petal School District for a minimum of four years;

• Have graduated at least 20 years prior to nomination, or prior to 1997;

• Have a demonstrated history of professional success;

• Be a successful college graduate.

All nominations must be submitted with a current resume and sent to

Petal Education Foundation

Academic Hall of Fame Selection Committee

P. O. Box 948

Petal, MS 39465

Resumes for individuals previously nominated but not selected for induction remain on file and will be reviewed each year. Nominations must be received prior to April 7 to be considered.