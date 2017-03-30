Hanging up his hat

After 13 years serving the Petal School District, the Director of Facilities will hang up his hat at the end of this school year.

Walter Farris, who has served the district in many capacities through the years, was hired by Dr. James Hutto after serving on the school board for five years.

Farris, a Perry County native, moved to Petal in 1984. He joined the school board when his children were enrolled in the Petal School District.

As Director of Facilities, he oversees building projects and maintenance.

When asked what a typical day at his job is like, he shook his head and said, “None of them are the same.”

Farris said he addresses problems as they arise and also services the land in 16th Section leases.

With a team of about 10 people, Farris said his department deals with electrical issues, leaks and any other service or maintenance issues that come up.

“There have been a good many building projects since I’ve been here,” Farris said, recalling the changes in the district during his time there.

While with the Petal School District, Farris has seen the completion of the baseball fields, Petal Primary School, the new football stadium, Stadium Drive, two new soccer fieldhouses and the soccer concession stand.

He said the Petal Performing Arts Center project was already underway when he began working there. He also had a hand in rebuilding and resurfacing the track and rebuilding the tennis courts, in addition to various other repairs that occurred after Katrina.

Farris said all those jobs through the years have been challenging, but worth it to see the growth of the student population and the school district facilities.

“The facilities have grown about 50 percent since I started,” he said. “It’s been fun and interesting being a part of the growth and progress.”

Farris was selected as the 2017 Petal School District Administrator of the Year.

“I was honored by the award,” Farris said. “Because I knew there many other people who were deserving. I was so honored to be selected.”

Farris said he has been debating for over a year whether he should retire following this school year. However, he said his work will not be over.

“I’m retiring so I can go to work,” Farris laughed. “I have some land I want to develop and may get into building houses. A different venture, I guess.”

When considering what he would miss the most about working for the district, Farris jokingly said, “The paycheck.”

“I’m kidding, it would be the people I work with,” he said. “It’s like a big family, and I’ll miss that.”

However, he said the Petal School District has not seen the last of him.

“I will still be available,” he said. “I’ll still be around to help out in any way I can.”

Farris, and his wife Christy, who has also worked for Petal School District for 13 years and teaches culinary arts, have two sons together.