Java Moe's Opening planned for early 2018

Coffee lovers, rejoice. The Friendly City’s first coffee shop, Java Moe’s, is projected to open sometime in early 2018.

Kent McCarty, owner of Java Moe’s, is a graduate of Oak Grove High School and fan of all things coffee.

While a student at Oak Grove, McCarty worked at a coffee shop. When it closed, the opportunity became available for someone else to open one since the previous locations were up for sale.

McCarty saw potential in those vacant shops and decided to open up a coffee shop of his own, and Java Moe’s was born.

Now, McCarty will open his fifth location in the City of Petal.

The shops are known for their specialty drinks, with a new one posted on social media each week.

“It started out taste-testing in my parents’ kitchen,” he said.

Much of what they serve comes from staff suggestions.

However, the Petal Java Moe’s location will feature an extended menu.

“We are taking our time to do it right,” he said. “We are shooting for the first half of the next year.”

The Petal location will be the first Java Moe’s shop to offer both drive-through and sit-down options. It will also feature a patio and an extended menu.

McCarty said there is a possibility of more food options coming in the future for that location, but no set plans have been made. McCarty and everyone at Java Moe’s are looking forward to what’s in store for the New Year.