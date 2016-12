The city of Petal and its new Senior and Veterans Center have received numerous donations over the past several months to help make the project possible, but the most recent came from a young woman in the community hoping to give back to the senior citizens and veterans in th



--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ