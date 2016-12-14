Making the cut

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 5:14pm by Nikki Smith

Growing up, Matthew Partin always enjoyed his childhood trips to Nick’s Barber Shop in West Point. Partin described his first barber as a kind old man who he saw as a second grandfather.


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

Roads/bridges in critical condition

Neither state legislators nor supervisors dispute the fact that Mississippi roads and bridges... READ MORE

Gandy named to Hall of Fame
Drought conditions plagued county roads
ADP on 'very solid ground'
HHS pulls strings for fundraiser