Situated well off the highway and in the middle of approximately 265 acres of pasture and more chickens, pigs and cattle than one could count is Nature’s Gourmet Farm.

Long-time Petal resident Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Simmons owns and operates the farm with his wife, Beth.

The success of Simmons’ farm and retail ventures would lead one to believe he has always been in the agriculture business. However, Simmons did not take over the family farm until later on in life.

“I’m not your typical farmer,” Simmons has said.

His father ran the family farm as Simmons was growing up, but Simmons did not get his start in the same business. He enlisted in the Air Force following his graduation from Petal High School, where he was, however, involved in FFA under D.W. Corbin and Terry Steed.

“Mr. Corbin would take us out to visit local farms,” he said. “We would just load up on the back of his truck and go.”

Simmons said he also had the chance to see the world as part of a fulfilling career in the manufacturing sector.

“Life came full circle when my father left me the farm in 2009,” Simmons said. “My wife and I decided to approach this new chapter of our lives with a commitment to innovation, sustainable agriculture and truly wholesome food.”

Looking around his backyard, which overlooks a pen full of chickens and a coop of baby chicks, Simmons said, “I never thought I’d be here.”

Building on his father’s original cattle operation, Simmons turned Nature’s Gourmet Farm into the large operation that it is now, including the sale of grassfed beef, chicken and pork.

“I knew I wanted to do something that was better for the environment and more healthy when I got into farming,” he said. “I believe if you heal the land, it will return the favor, it will take care of you.”

“This is better for the animal and better for you,” he said of the animals’ diet.

His reasoning is that in Genesis 1:1, the Bible says that “God created the heavens and the earth.” So Simmons sees to it that his animals eat what grows from the ground, not a man-made product.

He and Beth sell their products online, which Simmons said is the only farm in Mississippi that allows customers to order and pay online.

Once orders are placed, customers meet the Simmons’ at one of their pickup locations, including Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Madison and Picayune, once every four weeks.

Soon Nature’s Gourmet will have another product to offer – fresh eggs. Simmons said their pork and eggs will soon hit the shelves at Corner Market. He said his hens are due the first of next month.

“There has been a lot of demand and not a lot of people doing it for retail,” Simmons said of the eggs.

According to Simmons, many farms fail because of they stick to one crop. This is why Simmons said he branches out into other things.

Since taking over his father’s farm, Simmons has cleared an additional 110 acres to make pasture. He then bought another farm to add 52 more acres.

Simmons and his wife, Beth, begin their day around daylight.

“We get out and take care of the animals before breakfast,” he said.

Then the chores begin, which includes egg gathering, feeding the animals and ensuring their safety and changing pastures, in addition to regular care of the animals.

Simmons said a lot of his time gets caught in things that come up, such as a broken fence or something of that nature.

“That could take up to four to five hours,” he said.

The chickens are processed on the farm. The cows and pigs are taken to a processing plant in Kosciusko for processing.