Organizations seek donations for Texas

Pine Belt residents are working to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey in a variety of ways. Petal Police Chief Leonard Fuller is leading the charge that the Petal Police Department by collecting gift cards for a fellow officer living in the Houston area.

The police department issued a statement asking for help with donations, saying the officer is someone they trust to help out those in need.

Those who would like to donate may drop off gift cards at the Petal Police Department. The Texas officer suspects the mail will likely not run until next week, so donations will be accepted this week.

Fuller also said that he is willing to pick up donations if needed.

Local Donation Dropoffs

• Those who would like to donate items to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, there are two locations nearby that will be collecting them: Calvary Baptist Church in Petal and Moselle Memorial Baptist Church in Moselle;

• Calvary Baptist Church in Petal is in need of unopened medical supplies and non-perishable food items. A group from the church departed Thursday to the Rockport, Texas, area. For more information about how to help out, contact Calvary Baptist Church.

• Moselle Memorial Baptist Church in Moselle is collecting the following items: bottled water, non-perishables, blankets, clothes, toiletries, gallon Ziploc bags, tarps, diapers, baby wipes, bottles and formula. Contact Moselle Memorial Baptist Church for more information.

• St. Fabian Catholic Church of Hattiesburg has rented a 26-foot truck to be driven to Texas with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Sacred Heart, Holy Rosary, St. Thomas and St. Fabian are all working together to gather supplies. The truck will be parked in the Lincoln Road Package Store and Winn Dixie parking lot on Thursday, August 31 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to take donations. The truck will then be moved to Lights Jewelers and Half Shell parking lot on the same day from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are requesting the following items to meet the immediate needs of those in Texas: water, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, non-perishable food – such as canned meats, fruits, vegetables, juices, high-energy foods, flashlights, batteries, can openers, plastic utensils and paper plates.

Texas Organizations Collecting Donations

• The Texas Diaper Bank is providing diapers to families displaced by Hurricane Harvey with little ones. Every year, the Texas Diaper Bank helps change the lives of 15,600 babies, seniors and the disabled by providing diapers. With donations, the organization is able to distribute over 1.1 million diapers every year. To donate money for diapers for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit the Texas Diaper Bank website.

• A Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund was established by Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston and is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

• The Houston Food Bank, the Galveston County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi are accepting online donations for those affected by the hurricane.

• The Houston Humane Society and the San Antonio Humane Society are helping animals affected by the storm.

• Save the Children is accepting donations.