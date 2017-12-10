Petal Arts Council to gather for preliminary meeting Oct. 24

By NIKKI SMITH,
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 10:26am

Work is being done to promote the arts in the Friendly City with the revival of the Petal Arts Council.

The goal of the group will be to further the art scene in the City of Petal and foster community support. 

The first meeting of the Petal Arts Council will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Petal Civic Center.

Those who are interested in taking part in this endeavor should make plans to attend. At the meeting, those who join will learn ways they can get involved and toss around ideas as to how the group will move forward with its efforts.

Light refreshments will be served, and the Petal Upper Elementary School Pizazz Show Choir will provide entertainment.

