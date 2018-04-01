Petal Chamber of Commerce gears up for annual banquet

By NIKKI SMITH,
  • Log in to post comments
  • 8 reads
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 1:10pm

The Petal Chamber of Commerce to host the 2017 Annual Banquet sponsored by Merit Health Welsey on Jan.18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The chamber invites everyone to join as they celebrate the year and recognize several important members of our community.

During this event, the chamber will recognize the recipients of the 2017 Policeman of the Year, the Firefighter of the Year and the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award winner. The Bobby Runnels Award will be presented by last year’s winner Ken Ribbelin.

The Petal Area Chamber choses to name their most prestigious award after Runnels as a memorial to his service to the Petal community through involvement with his church, family, school, civic clubs and chamber, as well as being a city father and alderman for several years.

Previous honorees include: W.H. “Bud” Clearman, 1994; Demaris Lee, 1995; R. Allen Flynt, 1996; Dr. William Lewis, 1997; Dr. Barbara Mauldin, 1998; Jessie Rowell, 1999; Ulmer Byrd, 2000; Valerie Wilson, 2001; Jack Gay, 2002; Marcus Ware, 2003; Lynn Cartlidge, 2004; Nadine Coleman, 2005; Dr. Chuck Harrell, 2006; Rachel McKenzie, 2007; Dr. James Hutto, 2008; Rev. Leland Hogan, 2009; Willie Ratliff, 2010; Jim Smith, 2011; Tom King, 2012; Tommy Fairley, 2013; Leahne Lightsey, 2014; Doug King, 2015 and Ken Ribelin, 2016.

Entertainment will be provided by Larry Weaver. 

Weaver specializes in clean, original humor. 

His easy-going demeaner, Southern charm and quick wit have won the hearts of audiences across America for over 25 years. 

A true comedy veteran, he has headlined well over 1,000 events at corporate meetings, Chamber of Commerce banquets, churches, comedy clubs and conferences across 37 states.

In addition to being a corporate comedian, Weaver is also a comedy booking agent and creator of funny awards.

 

The Hattiesburg Post:

Top 10 stories of past year

Top 10

 

Election

Toby Barker’s strategy to become Hattiesburg’s next... READ MORE

County garbage fee to increase by $1 per month
Administrator of the year
The spirit of the season
Hattiesburg Crime Report
Shooting spree: nine arrested, two hospitalized

Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.