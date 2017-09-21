Petal High School class ring recovered

By NIKKI SMITH,
  • Log in to post comments
  • 339 reads
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:09am

At the end of one’s high school career, he or she will receive a diploma as proof of the academic effort and hard work needed to graduate.

Many high school students purchase other tokens to commemorate their time spent at their respective schools and extracurricular activities that added to the experience.

One of the most popular items students sport for this purpose is a class ring, displaying their school’s name and graduating year.

Recently, Jones County Junior College Athletic Director Katie Herrington found a class ring on campus at JCJC.

The ring belongs to a 1946 graduate of Petal High School.

Petal resident and JCJC nursing director Erin Knight reached out to Petal School District staff for help identifying the owner.

Knight said the ring is gold and features the Petal crest on the top. The initials are engraved on the inside of the band.

“If it were my dad, I would want to have it,” Knight said.“It’s sentimental, so my family would want to have it back.”

She said the ring is in great shape.

Knight has been asking around in the community for anyone who may have a yearbook from 1946 to help identify the ring’s owner or if anyone recognizes the initials or ring to help identify them.

“We were hoping maybe we could find out who the family is,” she said.

Anyone missing a class ring from 1946 or suspects that the ring may be theirs or a family member’s may contact the Petal News or email me at nikki@hubcityspokes.com.

The Hattiesburg Post:

First Barker budget passes

With little fanfare, the Hattiesburg City Council unanimously approved the first budget under... READ MORE

Woman charged with arson at apartments
Campaigning continues for House District 102 candidates
Libraries two of 12 Stars in the state
Council denies petition to reopen Bay Street store
Silicon Ranch cuts ribbon on 450-acre solar site

Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.