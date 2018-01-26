Petal man elected GOP chair

Petal resident Keith Ball was recently elected as chairman of the Forrest County Republican Party Executive Committee. According to Ball, the committee serves to help conduct party primary elections, promote party values and support local republican nominees.

Ball said he made the decision to run for chairman of the executive committee in order to support local republican candidates and to help grow the local Republican Party as a whole.

“Our democracy is healthiest when we have good candidates and well-run elections,” Ball said.

Furthermore, Ball emphasized his support of conservative values as motivational factor.

“I believe the party’s values are a commitment to freedom and liberty,” Ball said

Ball replaces outgoing chairman Don Hinton of Hattiesburg. However, Ball said Hinton will continue to serve on the committee.

“Don Hinton has been an outstanding chairman and is a great person,” Ball said. “He’s been active in local politics for a long time.”

Ball has also been a member of the executive committee since 2007.

Ball graduated from Petal High School and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He received a Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Ball is an attorney specializing in all areas of real estate, and he is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association with admittance to practice law in all state courts, U.S. District Court and Fifth Circuit of Appeals.