Petal man elected GOP chair

By COLIN CAMERON,
  • Log in to post comments
  • 88 reads
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 11:41am

Petal resident Keith Ball was recently elected as chairman of the Forrest County Republican Party Executive Committee. According to Ball, the committee serves to help conduct party primary elections, promote party values and support local republican nominees.

Ball said he made the decision to run for chairman of the executive committee in order to support local republican candidates and to help grow the local Republican Party as a whole.

“Our democracy is healthiest when we have good candidates and well-run elections,” Ball said.

Furthermore, Ball emphasized his support of conservative values as motivational factor.

“I believe the party’s values are a commitment to freedom and liberty,” Ball said

Ball replaces outgoing chairman Don Hinton of Hattiesburg. However, Ball said Hinton will continue to serve on the committee.

“Don Hinton has been an outstanding chairman and is a great person,” Ball said. “He’s been active in local politics for a long time.”

Ball has also been a member of the executive committee since 2007.

Ball graduated from Petal High School and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He received a Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Ball is an attorney specializing in all areas of real estate, and he is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association with admittance to practice law in all state courts, U.S. District Court and Fifth Circuit of Appeals.

 

The Hattiesburg Post:

William Carey University President Dr. Tommy King speaks with University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett and his wife, Temple, prior to Sunday’s Memorial Service.
WCU marks year-long recovery bigger and better

he message from last Sunday’s ceremony marking the “One Year Anniversary of the Tornado”... READ MORE

Mayor sets goals for year ahead
Hattiesburg receives nation's first Daylily City honor
St. John and company make plans to benefit Coney Island's Fokakis
University Baptist' Celtic services steeped in tradition
Fundraising accounts set up to help ‘lighten’ Lewis Lights load

Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.