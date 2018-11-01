Petal School District to host teacher job fair Jan. 20

Petal School District will host a teacher job fair on Jan. 20, 2018, fro 3 to 7 p.m. at Petal Central Office.

Last year, Mary Campo of Sumrall attended the district’s job fair and now works for Petal Schools.

“I was living in Gulfport at the time but trying to find a teaching job closer to my mom who lives in Sumrall,” said Campo. “I had heard wonderful things about the Petal School District and I saw on their district web site that they were having a job fair and decided to attend.”

Campo said the job fair was a great experience.

“There was a panel of three administrators and they took turns asking me questions about my teaching experiences and they also answered some questions that I had about the school district,” she said. “It was about 15 minutes long.”

“I would definitely encourage others to attend the job fair,” Campo said. “It is a great opportunity to meet administrators who work throughout the district and get your name and face out there. Attending the job fair helped me secure a formal interview with the assistant and head principal at my school site. I feel like it also prepared me for some of the questions that I was asked during my formal interview.”

Campo, a William Carey University alumna, has taught for 13 years, with this past year being her first at Petal. She teaches kindergarten.

“I have really enjoyed meeting and working with so many excellent educators,” she said. “Everyone has been really kind and welcoming. I feel very blessed to work in the #1 school district in the state.”

Interested teachers should submit a registration form and fully complete the online licensed personnel employment application found on the Petal School District webpage.

Once a registration form has been submitted, the applicant will receive a confirmation email reserving their time for a 10-minute interview with the school principals indicated on the form. The Job Fair serves as an initial introduction of potential candidates to the school principals.

Once teaching openings occur, selected candidates will be called back for full interviews.

Please note that confirmations will be delayed for registration forms submitted between November 20-24 and December 22 through January 3 due to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

It is recommended that candidates supply the following to the principals at the job fair: a resume, a recent photo and a current Mississippi Educator License.

Registration for the job fair is limited to 48 participants for each grade span.

Once that limit is reached, no other applicants will be accepted for the job fair.

Deadline for registration is January 17, 2018.

To register for the Teacher Job Fair go to petalschools.com.