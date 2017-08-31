Petal student donates to library for new books

By NIKKI SMITH,
  • 261 reads
Thu, 08/31/2017 - 10:02am

For most students, summer vacation is a time of rest and relaxation. However, one Petal student took time out of his days out of school to raise money for the Petal Library.

Tripp Van Fossen set up a lemonade stand in the Friendly City and sold cups of the summer favorite to purchase books for the library. His stand also offered fresh blueberry muffins.

Van Fossen’s profit, which clocked in at around $80, was donated to the children’s area in the library.

The Petal Library staff honored him with a post on their Facebook page. The post read, “He loves to read and his hard work has provided books for others to read as well. Thanks, Tripp.”

