PHS gives back through library donations

Petal High School is collecting 1,000 books to benefit a high school library in Kenya as part of the African Library Project. They are also working to raise the $250 needed to ship the books.

PHS will be collecting books until Nov. 17.

Students and staff are working hard to share the gift of books with teens, like them, who do not have enough books.

The African Library Project has mobilized volunteers from across the United States to start 1,825 libraries in 11 countries over the past 10 years.

A volunteer-based organization headquartered in Berkeley, California, the African Library Project helps Americans work with African partners to create libraries in communities with little or no access to books.

“We couldn’t do it without the dedication and creativity of book drive organizers,” says Chris Bradshaw, founder of the African Library Project.

At Petal High School, their motto is “pay it forward.”

When a tornado destroyed much of the city and Petal Upper Elementary School last year, the district was aided by individuals across the nation who reached out to help them get back on their feet.

Now they are working to help others, in the United States and around the world.

“We can't wait to share our love of learning and of reading with students in Kenya,” said PHS librarian Sue Sorensen.

PHS is requesting donations of books in English on a fourth to eighth-grade reading level. Books can be dropped off at Petal High School during the school day on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at Petal High School during the school day to help defray the shipping cost and to allow the purchase of new books. Online donations can be made online. Be sure to note that the donation is for the PHS Panthers African Library Project Karen Sue Sorensen.

The African Library Project matches schools and organizations in the United States with African communities to create libraries. U.S. children and families donate their books and share the gift of reading with children in Africa.

Books are collected in the U.S. through book drives and shipped by volunteers directly to the communities requesting them.

For more information about the project visit www.africanlibraryproject.org or contact Chris Bradshaw at 650-851-3640 or chris@africanlibraryproject.org.

For more information about the Petal High School Book Drive for the African Library Project contact Sorensen, PHS Librarian at Petal High School, 601-545-1901 or sue.sorensen@petalschools.com.