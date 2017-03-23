PUES students return to campus

After a couple of months of being displaced, faculty, staff and students at Petal Upper Elementary School will make their way back to the original campus over the weekend.

PUES was temporarily housed at Petal Harvey Baptist Church following the Jan. 21 tornado, which caused severe damage to the school.

The transition back to 400 Hillcrest Loop will begin March 25. Teachers will meet for a workday on Saturday to move into and prepare their classrooms. Students will return to campus on Monday, March 27.

“Our teachers, staff, contractors and the entire community have worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Superintendent Matt Dillon in a press release.

“It’s been a little over two months and a lot of things have happened to get us here,” Dillon said. “We are very excited for students, faculty and staff to be going back home to the upper elementary campus.”

Dillon said a lot of people have been working behind the scenes to make it possible for them to return in a timely manner.

“I am proud of the efforts of our district,” Dillon said.

“Our host site has been great,” he added.

Cost of repairs currently totals just over $1 million.

Superintendent Matt Dillon said he walked the building on Feb. 16 to check out the repairs being made and to get an idea of a timeframe for returning to campus. This is when officials realized the school was on target for completion just after spring break or the beginning of April.

Dillon has said the school district is attempting to return to normalcy as quickly as possible.