Relay For Life Hosts Kick-Off Meeting

Petal’s Relay For Life Event Lead Team held its kick-off meeting last Thursday, which marked the beginning of the 2018 Relay season.

The annual citywide event, which benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS), is scheduled for Friday, May 4, at Willie Hinton Park.

The event will host a variety of exciting entertainment, as well as a survivor reception and survivor/care-

giver walk. After dark, the night is set to include a special luminaria ceremony in honor and remembrance of loved ones who lost their fight against cancer.

Registration for the event is free, and is available online at acsevents.org for anyone wishing to sign up as a cancer survivor, volunteer or team. Anyone can start a team, and each person that registers as a team member will receive a

T-shirt on the night of the event.

Throughout the entire year, teams are able to raise money through various fundraising events.

ACS Community Development Manager Leesa Mitchell explained that a major misconception about Relay For Life is that it is only something people participate in during relay season, which is typically early spring through June.

“That’s really not the case. Teams raise money all year long, and that’s the key to making it a success,” she said. “Relay night is really just a celebration of all of the fundraising efforts that the teams have done all year.”

On the night of the event, each team will set up tents and continue to raise money throughout the night. Many teams cook and sell food and beverages, while others provide a number of exciting games or activities.

This year, the overall main theme for the event is “Superheroes.” Each team will be able to choose the superhero of their choice and adopt an individual theme respectively.

As a part of the ongoing fundraisers in lieu of the event, the committee is planning one upcoming fundraising campaign in particular that has not been conducted in over five years called Paint the Town Purple. The fundraiser will feature a sort of “cupcake challenge,” in which local businesses will compete against one another to sell cupcakes throughout the month of April.

Furthermore, Mitchell explained the committee is encouraging participating businesses to share their experiences on social media and decorate their business front in purple in order to celebrate the month leading up to the event and spread awareness as well.

At the beginning of every week, the committee will announce the top three contenders in the challenge. At the end of the month, Mitchell explained that they would host a cupcake party for the winning business and provide them with a sign of recognition.

Last year, 20 teams registered and participated in the event. However, there are only nine teams officially registered for this year’s event so far. Although it is sill early, the lead team is working diligently to increase participation.

“This is not something that one person can do. This is not something that one committee can do. It’s something that the whole town and everyone has to get behind,” Mitchell said. “Relay doesn’t just happen, it takes all of us.”

Additionally, businesses are encouraged to sponsor Relay For Life this year. Those that become sponsors will receive benefits based on their commitments.

Sponsor commitments include Star Sponsor for $1000, Hope Sponsor for $500, Supporting Sponsor for $250 and Relay Patron for $100.

Star Sponsor benefits include:

A company logo on the back of the t-shirts presented to survivors;

A company logo on all of the participant t-shirts;

An invitation to attend the Survivor Celebration held prior to the event;

Your company name on a Relay For Life banner displayed at the night of the event;

A Relay For Life sponsor plaque;

Recognition at opening and closing ceremonies.

Hope Sponsor benefits include:

A company logo on the back of the t-shirts presented to survivors;

A company logo on all of the participant t-shirts;

An invitation to attend the Survivor Celebration held prior to the event;

A Relay For Life sponsor plaque;

Recognition at opening and closing ceremonies.

Supporting Sponsor benefits include:

A company logo on the back of the t-shirts presented to survivors;

A company logo on all of the participant t-shirts;

An invitation to attend the Survivor Celebration held prior to the event;

Recognition at opening and closing ceremonies.

Relay Patron benefits include:

A company logo on the back of the t-shirts presented to survivors;

A company logo on all of the participant t-shirts.

According to Mitchell, participation is especially important given the impact that cancer has had on such a large number of people.

“In a room full of people, you can go around and ask and everyone is going to have some cancer story - whether is a family member, friend or a scare of their own,” she said. “That is our top priority – to raise money to give to research in order find a cure for this disease that has, in some way, touched all of us.”

For more information, contact Leesa Mitchell, leesa.mitchell@cancer.org or call 601-606-9636.