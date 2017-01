Sam Wilson, a resident of Hattiesburg, approached the Petal Board of Aldermen to consider the placement of a historical marker in honor of his father at the corner of Hwy. 42 and Springfield Road at a regular meeting of the board on Tuesday.





---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT