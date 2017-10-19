Rotary Club aims to ‘End Polio Now’

The Petal Rotary Club will join members across the globe in promoting awareness, raising funds and offering support to end Polio, which is a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world, on World Polio Day 2017.

The club’s efforts will include an “End Polio Now” education and fundraising booth at the Petal Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, the incidence of Polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 37 cases in 2016.

To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, the Rotary Club has committed to raising $50 million per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to previously polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

Rotary has contributed more than US$1.7 billion to ending polio since 1985.

The Rotary Club brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

Visit endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

Contact Debbie Gray at graydeb2015@gmail.com for more information about the Petal Rotary Club and its volunteer efforts.