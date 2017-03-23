School board elects officers, recognizes teachers

The Petal School District Board of Trustees voted to name Bruce Magee board chairman, Jerry DeFatta vice chairman and Troy Wicktom board secretary.

Superintendent Matt Dillon, Petal Elementary School principal Kelly Brown and Petal Middle School principal Michael Hogan presented awards to teachers at both schools.

Sherrill Adamo, a PES teacher, was reconized with a LiftEdD Educator Award by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards at their conference. She was one of six literacy educators in the state to receive the award. She was selected by her peers for "elevating literacy outcomes" around the state.

Brown said Adamo is a “rock star” at PES.

“We are so glad she is with us and are very proud of the work she is doing,” Brown said.

"Strong literacy skills are critical to the success of our school children,” said Governor Phil Bryant. “Our partnership with NBPTS to bring more board certified teachers into Mississippi's K-3 classrooms has already shown positive results. The Transforming Literacy through Certification grant and the LiftED Conference are perfect examples of literacy innovations that are making a difference. I'm honored to receive the Innovator Award, but the real honor belongs to the teachers who do this important work every day.”

Hogan presented Cathy Lee with the Mississippi Historical Society John K. Bettersworth Teacher of the Year.

“Thank you so much for the hard work you do each and every day,” Hogan said.

In other action, the board:

•Approved the minutes from the Feb.14 meeting;

• Approved the adoption and revision of policies;

• Approved the following financial matters: claims docket, financial statements, bank reconciliation for Jan. 31, a single source agreement with College Board for Advanced Placement Exams at a cost of $28,140, EEF building and bus funds assigned to debt; childr nutrition bid request and the PSD final audit report;

• Approved the resignations of: Aubrey Houpt, Patricia Rogers, Whitney Hollingsworth, Angela Lancaster and Alicia Frazier;

• Approved the retirement of: Walter Farris, Nancy Edwards and Tommy Edwards;

• Approved change of status for: Amanda Davis, Yvette Farmer, James Bullard and Dana Webb;

• Approved recommendations for Amy Bass, Sandy Williamson, Jeffery Hinton, Jonathan McKinley, Laura Cumings, Willie Thompson, Justin Yawn and Ashley Carroll;

• Approved extra work contracts for Jessica Leaman;

• Approved donation of Laedal SimMan, compressor unit, link box and Dell laptop from the USM School of Nursing to the PHS Health Science classrooms;

• Approved the donation of a 2009 Dodge Charger from the Forrest County Sheriff Department to the Petal School District Police Department;

• Approved out of state student travel for the PHS robotics team to compete in robotics competition in New Orleans;

• Approved out of state student travel for PHS varsity cheerleaders to attend the UCA cheer camp at the University of Alabama;

• Approved the lease cancelation with Crystal Smith in the amount of $1,060;

• Approved the reclassification of land from Other Land Classification to Forrest Land. Land is located on Sunrise Road and the lease is issued to Sunrise Baptist Church.