School district encourages Pine Belt to ‘Remember Everyone Deployed’

Red is one of the Petal School District’s school colors, but this year it means a little more in the Friendly City. Petal is encouraging everyone in the district to “Think Red,” which is the theme for the 2017-18 school year.

However, the theme will go beyond “Think Red: Prepared, Inspired, Empowered.”

This year, the district is incorporating another initiative to honor deployed men and women.

Remember Everyone Deployed (RED) is a movement focused on supporting the troops and their families during deployments, which began at the suggestion of Stephanie Linton.

RED encourages everyone to wear red clothing on Fridays to show a unified appreciation of service members for their sacrifice.

Petal School District has asked that staff and students join in by wearing red on Fridays.

The district is also working on expanding the acknowledgement of local servicemen by creating a list of deployed individuals.

The list of names will be shared with students, who will be involved in various activities throughout the year to honor the deployed service members.

Preston Murray, the S-5 of the Petal High School JROTC Panther Battalion, said the PHS JROTC students have taken the acronym on as their service learning project and are working to spread awareness of the movement.

“For our service learning project we are getting in contact with each person deployed and sending them a care package,” Murray said. “We are trying to recognize the service men and women deployed and to let them know that we care.”

So far, Murray said five people have fully registered as a part of the program. Margaret Tynes, the Petal School District Director of Human Resources and Federal Programs, said that 31 names have been submitted as well.

This could include displaying a list of all deployed personnel at the school, announcing the names on the intercom and more.

Those in the community who have a loved one who is currently deployed that they would like Petal students to honor, visit petalschools.com to fill out a form.

There will also be a table set up at the Petal High School football games so that anyone who has a loved one who is currently deployed may stop by and fill out a form for them to be recognized.