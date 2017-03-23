School district welcomes newest board member

The Petal School District Board of Trustees welcomed a new member at a regular meeting of the board on Tuesday.

Dr. Chuck Harrell was appointed to the Petal School District Board of Trustees in February by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the City of Petal. He was officially sworn in Tuesday night by board attorney Bill Jones.

While Harrell is beginning his term, he is no stranger to serving on the Petal school board.

He previously served two five-year terms from 1998 to 2009 as an elected member and appointed member, respectively.

Harrell is a 1981 graduate of Moss Point High School. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1986 and received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Mississippi in 1990.

He served six years in the United States Air Force as a Dental Officer and was stationed at: Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lakeland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas; Anderson Air Force Base, Guam and Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida.

Harrell made Petal his home in July 1996.

He and his wife, Ramona, have twin sons that are Petal High School graduates. Harrell is the owner of Petal Family Dentistry.

He and his family are members of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he serves as a Congregational Elder and Worship Team Sound Engineer.

He has served on the Petal School District Shared Decision Making Council, Petal School District Strategic Planning Committee and Petal YMCA Board.

He currently serves on the Petal Education Foundation Board, Petal Children’s Task Force, Petal Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Baptist Medical Dental Missions International Short Term Missions.