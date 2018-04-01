Sully's opens second location

Petal residents were able to ring in the New Year with a new eatery, Sully’s Tavern. The new addition to the Evelyn Gandy Parkway brings variety to the city, as well as jobs for residents.

The restaurant is located in the Summit shopping center. It opened following two successful nights of soft openings. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first official day was New Year’s Eve, as the owners said the Petal location was “running like a well-oiled machine and well ahead of schedule.”

The new location also boasts regular live music, with musical guests lined up for the rest of the month, featuring Galen Martin with Katrina Miller, Richard Zachary, Jacob Arnold, Phillip Penton, Adam McAdory, Adam Purvis, Cole Hill, BC Dueitt and more.

While the current atmosphere of Sully’s is a restaurant with live music, McLelland shared that the original concept for the establishment was a live music bar that happened to offer great food. “It just took some time for us to realize we should be a restaurant that has live music,” he said. “Music is something that is very important to all three of us, and we believe the atmosphere is just not the same without it,” McLelland said of himself and the other two owners.

Their plan is to have live music every night the restaurant is open.

“The music is laid back, fun, but not too loud or overbearing,” he said. “It's just that we'd rather feature great local talent at our establishments than listen to the radio.”

The musicians typically start between 6 to 7 p.m. and end around 9 or 10 p.m. McLelland said the music may go on longer on the weekends, but they never charge cover.

“One of the things besides our food and service that we are complimented on is our atmosphere,” McLelland said. “The folks who frequent Sully's know they can come in with their work clothes on, stop in on the way home from the lake or get fancied up and dine with their valentine. We have a saying we've been saying since we got started almost 6 years ago, and that's: ‘We're not real fancy, just really good.’”

McLelland said what they mean by that is they just want our customers to come in to have a great experience and enjoy themselves.

Daily dinner specials are also posted via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The new restaurant will feature the same menu as the Hattiesburg location.

“Our steaks, burgers, seafood, pastas and original creations will stay the same,” McLelland has said.

Growth in the city of Petal is part of the reason the owners decided to open their second location in the Friendly City.

“We visited the location and immediately knew we had found the spot for Sully's No. 2,” McLelland has said.

“I know a lot of folks from Petal who drive to the Hattiesburg location of Sully's for steak,” Mayor Hal Marx has said. “Now, they can stay right here at home, and our city will benefit from the sales tax collection.”

“We will more than likely share some of our cooks and kitchen staff with both locations until we build a solid core at the new location,” McLelland said.

The new restaurant will seat between 180 and 220 guests, and approximately 190 guests visited during the opening process.

“The only real complaint we hear about Sully's is the wait time,” McLelland said. “I can't lie though, that's the one complaint we as owners are ok with, and it's exciting to see folks literally ‘tailgating’ outside with their own foldable chairs and music players while waiting to be seated at our place, but we would love to speed up that process.”

This is why they saw the need for a new location, as the current one has been “expanded to the max,” according to McLelland.

“We hope it does alleviate some pressure at our current store and free up more seating for the folks we see turn around and leave when they hear the wait times,” he added.

In addition to offering the same menu, the restaurant will also have identical hours of operation as the original location. Sully’s of Petal will open Monday through Wednesday at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Thursday through Saturday, the restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

“Our atmosphere is very laid back, easy going and our main goal is for our customers to leave us planning their next visit,” he said. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors, and we are beyond excited to become part of the Petal community and hope to be here for a very long time.”

The new restaurant will be located at 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Summit shopping center.

For more information or updates on the opening and job postings, visit the Sully’s Facebook page or the website ilovesullys.com. Job applications are also featured on the website.