Volunteers needed for annual health fair

The Coleman Center for Families and Children (CFFC), Petal First Baptist Church and Excel by 5 are partnering to bring the district’s annual back-to-school health and wellness fair to the Friendly City.

Director of the CFFC DeDe Smith said the health fair is going in a different direction this year.

The fair will still offer the usual screenings, including vision, hearing, dental and speech.

However, many services and informative booths will also be available for families as well. Smith estimated for there to be around 15 to 20 of these stations.

Volunteers are needed to help make the health fair happen. Those who wish to help out should show up to the church, and someone will find him or her a place to work.

One of the informative stations will give car seat checks. Other vendors will also be available, such as Parents as Teachers and the Dolly Parton Library.

As parents make their way through the stations, they will be given a punch card to check off the number of booths they visit.

Smith said there will be a requirement of the number of information booths that parents must visit before they can receive uniforms, shoes, backpacks and other supplies at the end.

Those in attendance may also receive haircuts and manicures at this year’s health fair.

The health fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Petal First Baptist Church.

Visitors should enter through the front doors.

The event is free to all and is geared toward children from birth to sixth grade students.

The Backyard Bus will also make an appearance at the health fair.

The church is located at 992 Hwy 42 in Petal. For more information call 601-545-3198 or visit petalfbc.com.