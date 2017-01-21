Donate: Extra Table sending food bundles to victims

To immediately help feed victims of the Hattiesburg/Petal Tornado, Extra Table will be sending food bundles to their three local agencies— Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Christian Services, and the Petal Children’s Task Force to help feed victims of this devastating tornado.

100% of all money donated will go to purchase healthy food for those who have been impacted and displaced.

“There is a lot of assistance that is needed for people whose homes have been destroyed and damaged," said Robert St. John, founder of Extra Table. "Food is the most basic need. We thank everyone who is helping in the relief efforts.”

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves agreed.

"Elee and I, along with our entire state, are grateful to Extra Table for their prompt attention to help feed those in Hattiesburg and Petal who have been affected by the recent tornado," said Reeves. "Please donate and give generously."

To make an online donation, visit http://www.feedms.com/ and click “Tornado Relief Hattiesburg/Petal” in the drop-down menu.

For more information, contact Mike Dixon, Executive Director of Extra Table at 601-264-0672