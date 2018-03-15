Forrest Co. supes discuss rate increase, land purchases, Gold Star Monument

A 5 percent increase on the county’s property, casualty and liability insurance was discussed during Monday’s meeting of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. Roman Galey, representing SouthGroup Insurance Services, said the increase was one of the lowest based on performance across 58 counties.

He said in order to see a reduction in premiums the county needed “to see Mother Nature cooperate.” Galey felt the increase was more than fair. The board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation.

The board also voted to purchase three properties in regard to Forrest Health’s recommendations:

• A site on Broadway Drive, adjacent to the Pine Grove facility, which had previously been a mobile home park. Board President David Hogan said the land was being purchased for the future growth at Pine Grove.

• 28th Avenue property. “This is Dr. York’s building, which we have been leasing for a number of years,” said Hogan. “We have negotiated a buyout to save the hospital some money.”

• A property on Hardy Street between 28th Ave. and U.S. Hwy. 49. “There have been some efforts to acquire some properties as it related to the Midtown Development,” Hogan said. “This will either be used for a development coming in and building a project or future growth for the hospital.

“We’re supportive of all those. Their Board of Trustees recommended it and we are happy to go along with their recommendations.”

Miranda Swilley and board members of the Homeward Horse & House Association of Mississippi asked the board about the use of land adjacent to the Forrest County Multi Purpose Center.

The non-profit organization works with law enforcement officials in five counties and assists when farm animals need to be seized because of neglect, deplorable living conditions, etc. Swilley noted that the local humane societies deal with dogs and cats, “but there’s no one to help with horses, cows, chickens, goats and the like.”

Their first year to take in animals was 2015. To date, they’ve taken in 30 horses, 14 chickens, a goat, a pig and a duck. This year they have helped take seven animals in.

The organization is run out of Swilley’s home. She stressed that they need to have a neutral location, thus inquiring about the land adjacent to the multipurpose center.

She noted that the organization would provide all care, even adding a fourth row of fencing, shelter and feeding the animals. Swilley explained that in many cases these are animals that can’t be put down, but are needed as evidence as law enforcement officials make their case.

Hogan noted that the land in question had previously been committed to Pearl River Community College for expansion of a workforce development facility, for which they are currently raising funds.

“I don’t want you to spend money and they they come in and you have to move,” Hogan said.

After suggesting a number of properties, the board suggested that Swilley get with County Planner Corey Proctor to look at the approximate 40 properties owned by the county to see if any of them might be a good fit for the program.

Leonard Scardino with the Gold Star Monument Committee was on hand to update the board on the monument which is to be built at Camp Shelby. He noted that the project, estimated to cost $50,000, is now 100 percent funded, the granite for the monument has been cut and the stenciling is in progress. The dedication is set for 10 a.m. May 16 at Camp Shelby.

Gold Star families are immediate relatives of U.S. Armed Forces members who died in battle or in support of certain military activities.

Scardino presented the board with a framed certificate in appreciation and thanks for their efforts in helping fund the project.

In other action, the board:

• Acknowledged a check from the State of Mississippi for $47,453.16 as Payment No. 4 for the MEMA/Disaster Assistance Housing Grant for materials and supplies to repair or replace low and moderate income owner-occupied housing damaged by the Jan. 21, 2017, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Breakthough Community Services is overseeing the project for the county.

• Acknowledged receipt of Paymode-X for $298,241.55 from the State Department of Finance and Administration and approved distribution of the 2017 Motor Vehicle Rental Tax.

• Acknowledged recording the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Final Inspection Report (for debris only) for the Jan 21, 2017 Proclamation of Existence of a Local Emergency. Total paid to date, $298,577.23. Total FEMA/MEMA paid to date, $150,709.02 ($8,149.21, $138,703.25 and $3,856.56.) It was noted that another $90,000 would be coming when repairs to the Tipton Street building were completed.

• Acknowledged the formal approve from FEMA for Hazard Mitigation Grant Project No.1604-0521, Phase 2, for the Forrest County Dixie Safe Room at Dixie Attendance Center.

• Acknowledged the qualifying statement of iintent of independent candidate Anthony T. McCullum for the office of Forrest County District Two Justice Court judge;

• Acknowledged the formal concurrence from the Office of State Aid Road Construction, in the award of the contract to Magco INc. for Local System Bridge Program Project No. LSBP-18(18), the construction of 0.048 miles of bridge replacement on 12th Ave. in the amount of $422,200.