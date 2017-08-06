Barker is part, but not all of solution

Heather and I moved here 12 or so years ago with the idea of doing school for her and moving on to the next place. It's a common theme that I hear around this city, so it's not as if we came here and hated the city.

Quite the contrary.

Hattiesburg has given more to us in our time here than we have given it. It has nurtured us with friends who are as close as family, fed our appetites for various cuisines, and given us access to fantastic cities.

We are, without fail, indebted to this city and the people who make it great.

Over the years, we've devised ways to be complacent and rutted, and, with our best intentions, we've set down paths for other cities. Each time, we've resolved that Hattiesburg would be our home for just "one more season".

As we've watched the last 12 years of our lives unfold, I've noticed a few things about Hattiesburg.

First and foremost, it's a city filled with people who are creators, innovators, and devout to their craft.

It's cliche to say, but these people are the beating heart of this city and their lives create value for those of us who don't even know they exist.

As with any city, there are those of us who surf the waves made by the creators, and there are certainly those who beat their chests with pride and claim that they are the reason the city has prospered.

Herein lies my issue.

You see, I don't believe one man can change a city. I don't believe one person can single-handedly drive the progress of a cohort, and elections are just those types of situations. No matter how much a candidate touts the work of their team, and, no matter the rhetoric coming from that team, the message is that one person is better suited to fill a seat in government. I abhor that idea, but I understand the need. We are governed by the few because the masses are apathetic to the everyday needs of a community.

To my point:

I've not always agreed with Toby Barker, and I sure as hell haven't always understood his intent both personally and politically; however, that is true about every human being on the planet... let ye without sin cast the first stone. If a person must be perfect to serve the people, then no government would exist. Plain and simple.

I don't believe Toby will be the next chapter in this city's book. I believe he would be the next volume in a series of books this city has written over the years. People tout his youth, his experience as a Representative, and his love for this city as driving reasons they are voting for him. Not to discredit those merits, but those are last things on my mind when I think about him being our Mayor. What's first on the list?

His ideas to keep me here in the city that has mothered me since I arrived.

My career path isn't easily expanded here, and with that comes the risk of having to leave. The risk of leaving a place filled with people I love and who love me. The risk of telling my children that they will have to say goodbye to the friends they've made.

I'm not okay with that.

I don't expect that to change on day one of Toby's mayoral stent... It may not change for me at all, but I believe Toby gives this city the best chance to change the future for people like me.

No, I don't believe one man is responsible for changing or creating this city, but I do believe that Toby Barker is the man to get us there faster.

Michael Dickerson is a small business owner and the brainchild behind the Hub City Life brand. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter: @hubcitylife