No two election nights are the same

Being a reporter during an election is different every time. After having watched results roll in for more than 40 years, I have come to expect surprises when voters go to the polls.

As far as reporters are concerned, two sets of people are vital to the election process: the voters who make the decisions and the election officials who count the ballots. In the General Election Tuesday night, the standard routine of “hurry up and wait” occurred when the first ballot box came through the City Hall doors about 7:30 p.m.

A gaggle of broadcast and print reporters converged on the person carrying the ballot box to get the photograph or video of the first box to make it to City Hall. The North Heights box showed that only 90 of the precinct’s 477 voters – about 19 percent – had voted.

Ironically, independent Toby Barker took the early lead in the election for mayor, outdistancing four-term incumbent Democrat Johnny L. DuPree 49-41. The irony is that Barker’s lead after that first box is close to the overall percentage (60) that he polled in the election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and the second box didn’t arrive for more than 30 minutes. At this point, all of the makeshift pundits in the City Hall waiting area tried to extrapolate what those 90 votes meant for the rest of the election.

All of the local news outlets were well represented in the ballot-counting process, with at least six print media representatives and more than seven television personalities on hand. Included in the mix were online bloggers who recorded the most mundane activity and candidates’ supporters who anxiously awaited each ballot box.

Fortunately, only a few minor bumps and bruises were encountered in the voting process in Tuesday’s General Election.

The ballot boxes arrived in a relatively timely manner, which is the first step for those City Hall election officials who are validating the results.

Veteran reporters who stood around waiting for the results to be splashed against one of the walls by a projector compared war stories from earlier elections. With the amount of travel involved in a journalism career, the recollections are varied and many.

From a Louisiana governor’s race that almost elected a Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard to a mayor’s landslide victory that paled in news value to the shooting of Pope John Paul II, elections can have all kinds of surprises.

Assembling the news from an election also can come with surprises, from the time that pasting precinct-by-precinct results on a full page took more than 14 hours or when the reporter believed her election results were more correct than the circuit clerk’s numbers. That didn’t work out well.

Fortunately on Tuesday night, the cadre of Hattiesburg Post personnel who worked during the election to provide the timeliest results stayed in constant communication as votes were being counted. While I was standing around waiting for ballot boxes in City Hall, reporter Nikki Smith was going between mayoral campaign headquarters to get comments. Our two interns, Dalton Fox and Bynum Gustafson, spent the night gathering photos and reports from the Barker headquarters and photographer Matt Bush added the visual impact to the words.

Publisher and editor David Gustafson relayed the information to our Facebook and website readers, while social media guru Carly Hazlip coordinated the technical side of getting numbers to Instagram and the website.

For a municipal election, the Hattiesburg process appeared to run smoothly. Ballot boxes were in City Hall within three hours of the polls’ closing. Getting home after an election before sunrise can be counted as a victory in anybody’s book.

Buster Wolfe has worked as a professional journlist for more than 40 years. A Mississippi native, he and his wife, Patricia, live in Lamar County.