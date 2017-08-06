Many thanks to Dupree

Dear Editor:

Today many in our community will be congratulating our next mayor, Toby Barker. I too congratulate Toby for his win last night and look forward to the future of our city but I also want to pay tribute where tribute is due.

Mayor Johnny DuPree has dedicated the last three decades of his life serving the residents of Forrest County and the City of Hattiesburg. He first served as a school board member then as a Forrest County Supervisor and for the last 16 years as mayor.

Having survived one term in public office I can say that few truly understand the demands public service places on an individual and especially on the individual’s family. An elected official is never off duty and such an expectation of constant availability often intrudes on personal and family time.

Mayor DuPree has supported many initiatives that have made life better for our residents.

Our city is now safer for cyclists and pedestrians thanks to a network of bike lanes along with an expanded network of sidewalks as well as the continued expansions of the Longleaf Trace.

On a very personal note when I asked Mayor DuPree to implement a life saving measure giving those suffering from the disease of addiction a second chance at life by equipping our fire and police with the antidote Narcan, the Mayor compassionately listened to me tell the story of the struggles and death of my son, Jeff, then immediately called his department leaders and made it happen.

There were occasional times when I might disagree with a mayoral decision but I never doubted Mayor DuPree’s commitment to doing what he felt was right and in the best interest of those he served.

Anytime a married individual is elected to public service that community receives the benefit of two individuals for the price of one. The spouse of any public servant serves the community as he/she offers guidance when guidance is needed and moral support when it’s needed – and it’s always needed. Our city was blessed to have Mrs. DuPree filling this most important supporting role.

Mayor and Mrs. DuPree, thank you both for your service to our community.

James Moore

Hattiesburg, MS