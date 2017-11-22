County Supervisors honor Petal Schools

On Monday, the Petal School District was honored by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors for being the No. 1 school district in the state based on recent accountability ratings. Dr. Matt Dillon and representatives – Andy Scoggins, PSD chief operations officer; Margaret Tynes, human resources director and Bruce Magee, school board president – were on hand to receive a proclamation from the board.

District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross, one of three supervisors who represent the Petal area along with Charles Marshall (Distrct 3) and Rod Woullard (District 4), said the board wanted to show appreciation for “the job y’all are doing.”

“We are awful proud to be not one of the best, but the No. 1 school in the state of Mississippi and that’s quite an honor for Forrest County,” Ross said.

He referred to Scoggins as Dillon’s No. 1 assistant, Tynes, as probably responsible for a lot of teachers in the trenches who are ultimately probably the reason for this honor and Bruce Magee, for going to Tupelo, where Dillon was employed at the time, and bringing him to Petal.

Ross said the board was proud of the district’s efforts, “knowing it didn’t lightly, but was a big effort, especially with 4,100 students.”

In other action, Ross received the nod from supervisors to purchase a platinum sponsorship/advertisement of $500 in the 2018 Petal’s Distinguished Young Women Program sponsored by the LeBonte Club of Petal to advertise county resources.

Ross also is providing $2,500 to the Petal Children’s Task Force for their promotion to provide food boxes for families at Christmas.