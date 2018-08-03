Resolution for Sewer Work Passes Board of Aldermen

﻿The Petal Board of Aldermen wasted no time taking care of business during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board approved an emergency resolution authorizing Mayor Hal Marx to approve a work order for road work at Hillcrest and East Central.

Marx explained at this particular location four or five sewer lines come together and the manhole is going to need to be rebuilt.

Marx said they are waiting the recommendation of Shows Dearman and Waits.

“We don’t need to have to wait and bid this out,” Marx said. “It’s something that needs to be done very quickly.”

The mayor was waiting to hear back from engineer John Weeks as to a price for the projects.

According to Marx, four or five sewer lines converge at this spot, where the manhole is going to have to be rebuilt. He said other issues were currently causing the road to collapse.

The area is currently cordoned off with orange and white barriers.

In other business:

Approved minutes for the public hearings and the regular meeting of Feb. 20, 2018;

Accepted engineering agreement with Shows, Dearman and Waits for Old Richton Road widening project – this will widen and lengthen the turn lane on Old Richton Road to keep cars from being backed up on the hill;

Accepted the Planning Commision recommendation to grant variances for property located at 106 and 108 Maple Street to allow for a reduced lot size and reduced minimum heated square feet;

Accepted the resignation of Ryan Mathis in the Fire Department, effective March 2, 2018;

Accepted the Warranty Deed from Fairley Construction for a parcel of land to be used as a city street;

Accepted the resignation of Mitchell Glass in the Recreation Department;

• removed Jameka Newell from the part-time dispatcher position in the Police Department;

• paid $300 to City of Hattiesburg for the joint Police Memorial in May 2018;

• sent one 2005, one 2008 and three 2009 Crown Victoria automobiles to TurningPoint Auction;

• donated one 2005 Ford Crown Victoria to the Petal School District Police Department;

• approved the docket of claims for the montgh of February 2018;

• authorized adjustments to water services billed as follows due to leaks – 300 Margaret Ave., $390; 201 West 7th Ave., $258.50; 114 Stewart Dr., $292; 305 Ford Dr., $153; 609 Holmes St., $90; 720 Old Richton Road, $370 water, $132 sewer, $25.90 tax;

• approved travel for William Criddle to attend mosquito control training in place of Sam Bradley March 14-16, 2018;

• adopted order hiring A’Keel Duncan full time in the Recreation Department at a rate of $9.50 per hour pending drug screen and physical;

• adopted order hiring Ken Abercrombie full time in the Street Department at a rate of $14 per hour effective Feb. 26, 2018;