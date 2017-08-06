USM names professorship recipients

Four University of Southern Mississippi faculty members have been chosen as recipients of the Nina Bell Suggs Endowed Professorship for the 2017-18 academic year, with two each from the College of Arts and Letters and College of Education and Psychology.

The Nina Bell Suggs Endowed Professorship was established in 2011 to recognize an outstanding junior faculty member for outstanding accomplishments and professional promise.

Recipients of the Suggs Professorship include:

• Dr. Joye Anestis, Department of Psychology. Anestis joined the USM Department of Psychology in 2012 as a visiting assistant professor and has been a tenure-track assistant professor since fall 2014. serving as externship coordinator for the department and as a faculty member for its Ph.D. program in clinical psychology. Her research interests include adult externalizing behaviors and syndromes, personality assessment, and clinical outcomes.

• Dr. Daniel Capron, Department of Psychology. Dr. Capron directs the department’s Trauma and Research Program and, along with his colleague Dr. Mike Anestis (a previous recipient of the Suggs Professorship) Mike Anestis were recently awarded a four-year, $1.99 million grant from the Military Research Suicide Consortium. Dr. Capron also recently had a paper accepted that utilizes virtual reality head mounted displays to test a cognitive risk factor for suicidal ideation.

• Dr. Andrew Ross, Department of History. Dr. Ross’ areas of expertise include European history, French history, and gender and sexuality. His first book manuscript is tentatively titled “The Pleasures of Paris: Sex and Urban Culture in the Nineteenth Century.” He is a recipient of Edouard Morot-Sir Fellowship in French Studies, Institut Français d’Amerique (2013) and the Georges Lurcy Fellowship (2010-2011); and serves on the the Governing Board of the Committee on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender History (CLGBTH) and the Governing Council of the Western Society for French History.

• Dr. Emily Stanback, Department of English. Dr. Stanback is the author of The Wordsworth-Coleridge Circle and the Aesthetics of Disability (Palgrave Macmillan, April 2016), in which she leverages her expertise in disability studies; her research interests also include British Romantic Literature, 19th-century metropolitanism, poetry and poetics, and the history of medicine. She is co-curator of The Gravestone Project, a digital humanities project exploring 18th and 19th-century graveyard cultures in the United Kingdom and the U.S.; and co-founder of the Keats Letters Project, a digital exploration of the epistolary oeuvre of Romantic poet John Keats. Prior to joining the USM faculty, Dr. Stanback was a Haas Postdoctoral Fellow at the Chemical Heritage Foundation.

The Suggs professorship is named for the late Nina Bell Suggs, a 1931 USM alumna who attended the university when it was known as State Teachers College. Suggs, who died in September 2000, earned a degree in business from STC and later worked as a teacher. She was a life member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association.