Painting the school year black and gold

By BUSTER WOLFE,
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 4:07pm

﻿Oak Grove Middle School teachers and parents took to the school halls on Sunday to put a new face on two buildings’ interiors.

Teacher Heather Scott Adams said she received some help to get the paint and get it on the walls.

“I applied for a grant and was able to get some paint,” she said. “Hattiesburg Paint and Decorating was able to help us out, so we got enough paint for two halls.”

Volunteers started work on the Building D’s halls Sunday, and plans are to continue to color scheme on the halls in Building C. Adams said she was glad to see parents and teachers working on the project.

“This is more than I expected to be here,” she said.

Lockers were removed from the halls, so a new coat of paint was needed to spruce the buildings up in preparation for the students’ first day of school,     Aug. 8.

