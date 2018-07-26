Outstanding Administrator: Supt. Dillon honored with Excellence in Education award

﻿Each year, out of 15 universities throughout Mississippi that submit nominees for an Excellence in Education award to the Mississippi Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, only three individuals are chosen for awards: one Outstanding Administrator, one Outstanding Intern and one Outstanding Educator.

So needless to say, it was a pretty huge honor for Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District, to find out that he’d been named as this year’s Outstanding Administrator.

“The greatness within the Petal School District – from the teachers, administrators, school board members, to support staff – are truly deserving of all the accolades,” Dillon said. “The daily work of our faculty and staff is directly impacting the lives of students across this community, state, nation and the world.

“I am so blessed to work with such a supportive school board that puts students and staff first and have been supportive of my leadership. I can’t say enough about the love and support I get from home from my wife, MaryAnn, and my three children, who are my biggest cheerleaders. It is very special to receive this honor while serving as superintendent of education for the Petal School District.”

Dillon received the award Monday during the Elevate Teachers Conference, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center. He was accompanied by his wife and three members of the Petal School District Board of Directors: Greg Bullock, Jerry DeFatta and Bruce Magee.

Dillon’s nomination for the award came courtesy of members of the School of Education at the University of Mississippi, where he received his master’s degree and doctoral degree in educational leadership.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the University of Mississippi School of Education as the Outstanding Administrator of the Year,” Dillon said. “Ole Miss has played an important role in my educational and personal life.

“The professors have influenced me in many ways, and I have built on those relationships over the years. I would like to thank Dean (David) Rock and the school of education professors for selecting me as this year’s recipient.”

In addition, Petal native Hannah Holloway was named as Outstanding Intern for her work at Belhaven University. Holloway, who played softball at Petal, Pearl River Community College and Belhaven, recently was hired as a second-grade teacher at Petal Primary School.

“It is always special when a Petal Panther comes back home,” Dillon said of Holloway’s hiring. “Being a former student, Hannah understands the culture and expectations, and we are excited to have her joining our staff at PPS.

“We congratulate Hannah on receiving this award for her efforts during her internship.”