Petal Relay For Life gears up for events

﻿To date, Relay For Life – a fundraising arm of the American Cancer Society - has raised more than $5 billion for cancer research through its more than 5,000 fundraising events held annually around the world.

Count Petal Relay For Life among those contributors, as the organization is gearing up for three upcoming events in the Friendly City.

The group’s biggest event, Relay Night, will be held at 5 p.m. April 4 at Hinton Park, behind Petal Civic Center. The night will begin with a cancer survivors’ reception featuring food and entertainment, followed by a celebration lap around the park’s track.

After dark, Petal Relay For Life officials will hold the Luminaria Ceremony, in which hundreds of luminaria – votive candles in small paper bags – will be lit around the park’s walking track. The candles will be left burning throughout the night to honor cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease and to remind participants of the magnitude of the disease and the importance of their contributions.

Members of each of the 20 teams who worked throughout the last year to raise funds for Petal Relay For Life will set up tents for the night around the walking track.

“Relay For Life is as much about raising awareness as it is about raising funds,” said Leesa Mitchell, community development manager for the ACS South Region. “Many of the participants will be people who have dealt with cancer themselves.

“Their involvement is proof of the progress that has been made in reducing cancer death rates and in the quality of life following cancer treatment.”

That includes Petal resident Dawn Tassin, who has taken part in several Relay Nights.

“For many years, I have participated in Relay in honor of or in memory of others,” she said. “Today, it is much more personal.”

Preceding Relay Night will be the Survivor Dinner, set for 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Petal Civic Center. Cancer survivors are welcome to come enjoy dinner and guest speakers.

“It’s just a fun night for them,” Mitchell said.

In addition, beginning April 1, Petal Relay for Life will hold the Paint the Town Purple/Purple Cupcake Challenge to raise funds for the ACS.

For Paint the Town Purple, business owners are invited to decorate their business in purple and send pictures to be posted on Petal Relay for Life’s Facebook page. The pictures can be send to Mitchell through email at leesa.mitchell@cancer.org or by text at (601) 606-9636. Winners will be announced at Relay Night and in the Petal News, and will receive a yard sign to announce their victory.

For the Cupcake Challenge, businesses can raise money by selling paper Cupcake Scan-ables provided by the ACS. Sale progress will be updated each Monday in April, when Petal Relay for Life will highlight the top three fundraising businesses. The winner of the Cupcake Challenge will be announced May 1 and will be awarded with a cupcake party at their business.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue our investment in the fight against cancer through educational programs, research and services to patients,” Mitchell said. “Due to the generosity of our communities, the money raised by participants goes directly to the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving programs.”

For more information on any of Petal Relay For Life’s events or how to get involved with fundraising, contact Leesa Mitchell at (601) 606-9636.