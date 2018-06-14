Former teacher Jackson turns herself in

By HASKEL BURNS,
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 5:20pm

Nicole Jackson, the former Earl Travillion Attendance Center teacher who was charged with sexual battery after an alleged relationship with a student, has turned herself in to police.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, Jackson turned herself in Thursday. She has been booked under two active warrants, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and contempt of court.

Jackson, 30, reportedly ran away in the company of 16-year-old Oscar O’Neal II in late April. O’Neal returned home May 9, but police were still searching for Jackson, who is a former reading and language teacher at Earl Travilion.

Jackson previously had turned herself in after police received details of an inappropriate relationship with a student. She was charged with sexual battery in a position of trust or authority, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

No other information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

