Hearing set for former teacher charged with sexual battery

By HASKEL BURNS,
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 3:20pm

A hearing date has been set for Nicole Jackson, the former Earl Travillion Attendance Center teacher who was charged with sexual battery after an alleged relationship with a student.

Jerra Runnels, Forrest County Circuit Court administrator, said Jackson’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 2 in circuit court. Twelfth District Court Judge Robert Helfrich will preside over the hearing.

Jackson turned herself in to police last week and was booked under two active warrants, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and contempt of court.

Jackson, 31, reportedly ran away in the company of 16-year-old Oscar O’Neal II in late April. O’Neal returned home May 9, but police were still searching for Jackson, who is a former reading and language teacher at Earl Travilion.

Jackson previously had turned herself in after police received details of an inappropriate relationship with a student. She was charged with sexual battery in a position of trust or authority, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

No other information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

