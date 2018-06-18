Injured officer released from hospital; police still seek shooter

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  • 284 reads
Mon, 06/18/2018 - 12:47pm

A Hattiesburg police officer who was shot in the leg Monday has been treated for his injuries and released from a local hospital.

The officer was shot while members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff's Department were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence on Lexington Drive.

Police are still searching for Victor Kirksey, the alleged shooter. He is considered armed and dangerous, and residents are warned to not approach him.

No other information is available at this time.

Call 911 immediately if you see Kirksey. Anyone with information regarding the shooting also can contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation tip line at (800) 225-5324.

