Kirksey's condition listed as 'fair' at Forrest General

Victor Kirksey, the man who allegedly shot a police officer Monday, is listed in "fair" condition at Forrest General Hospital.

According to an email from Amanda Kirby, marketing media coordinator at Forrest General, Kirksey is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Kirksey, 23, allegedly shot the officer in the leg while members of Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff's Department were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence on Lexington Drive. The officer was treated for his injuries at Forrest General and was later released.

Kirksey was apprehended Monday in the wooded area at the end of Lexington Drive and transported to the hospital with injuries. Because the investigation is ongoing, formal charges have not yet been filed against Kirksey.

Hattiesburg police are not releasing further information at this time, other than to say they are working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations on the case.