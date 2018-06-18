Officer shooting suspect in custody

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  574 reads
Mon, 06/18/2018 - 12:47pm

The suspect who allegedly shot a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning is now in custody.

Ryan Moore, public information officer for Hattiesburg Police Department, said Victor Kirksey was apprehended Monday evening and was transported to a local hospital with injuries. He was taken into custody in the wooded area at the end of Lexington Drive.

Kirksey allegedly shot the officer in the leg while members of HPD and Lamar County Sheriff's Department were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence on Lexington Drive. The officer was treated for his injuries at Forrest General Hospital and later released.

No other information is available at this time.

